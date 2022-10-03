SXSW Film & TV Alumni Releases – September & October 2022

Y’all ready to expand your watchlist with the latest SXSW Film & TV Festival alumni releases?

September & October new releases have a lot to offer including an emotional documentary, What We Leave Behind, the story of 89 year old Julián Moreno; the life of a West Texas single mother in her post-lottery winning life in To Leslie; and Slash/Back, the perfect alien-invasion thriller that you need for the spooky month of October.

It Is In Us All

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

The film follows Hamish as he arrives on the soil of his mother’s birth, which he feels instantly. As he travels further into the wild Irish country, a shocking car accident rips him apart, shattering his clenched control. A beast broken; he finds himself lost in the world of his long deceased mother. But when he starts to receive visits from a teenager who was also involved in the crash, Hamish begins to experience the electricity of living.

Releases in Irish theaters September 23

DIO: Dreamers Never Die

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2022

This career-spanning documentary on heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio delves deep into his incredible rise from 50’s doo-wop crooner, to his early classic rock days in Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to replacing the iconic lead singer Ozzy Osborne in Black Sabbath, to finally cement his legend with DIO. Ronnie’s biography is completely unique to the tired sex, drugs, and rock and roll cliches. The film is about perseverance, dreams, and the power to believe in yourself.

Releases in theaters worldwide September 28

What We Leave Behind

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2022

This film follows Julián Moreno, who, after a lifetime of bus rides to the United States to visit his children, quietly begins building a house in his rural Mexico at the age of 89. In filming his work and final days, his granddaughter, Iliana Sosa, crafts a piercingly personal and poetic love letter to her elder and his homeland.

Releases in theaters and Netflix on September 30

Deadstream

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

Deadstream follows a disgraced internet personality who attempts to win back his followers by livestreaming one night alone in a haunted house. But when he accidentally pisses off a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life.

Releases on Shudder October 6

To Leslie

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

Years after a lottery win, a West Texas single mother is alone, living hard at the bottom of a bottle. Nowhere left to go, she is forced to come home and confront her past.

Releases in theaters and On Demand on October 7

Sell/Buy/Date

World Premiere, Episodic, 2022

One female comedian with many voices on a journey to better understand sex work, and her own personal relationship to it.

Releases in theaters October 14 and on streaming November 8

Slash/Back

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

A sleepy hamlet nestled in the majestic mountains of Baffin Island in the Arctic Ocean, wakes up to a typical summer day. No School, no cool boys (well... except one), and 24 hour sunlight. But for Maika and her ragtag friends, the usual summer is suddenly not in the cards when they discover an alien invasion threatening Pang. But these teenagers have been underestimated their whole lives, and using makeshift weapons and their horror movie knowledge, they show the aliens you don't fuck with the girls from Pang.

Releases in limited theaters, Digital HD, and VOD platforms on October 21

The Pez Outlaw

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2022

This incredible fish-out-of-water story follows the adventures of Steve Glew, a small-town Michigan man, who boards a plane for Eastern Europe soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall. His mission is to locate a secret factory that holds the key to the most desired and valuable Pez dispensers. If he succeeds, he will pull his family out of debt and finally be able to quit his job of 25 years. Steve becomes the hero of his own adventure, smuggling the rarest of goods into the U.S. and making millions in the process. It was all magical, until his arch-nemesis, The Pezident decided to destroy him.

Releases in theaters October 21

