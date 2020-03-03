Say Howdy to SXSW 2020 Austin Showcasing Artists

While we have amazing bands from all over the world perform each year at the SXSW Music Festival, we want to go back to our roots and highlight bands from Austin, Texas that are hitting the 2020 SXSW stage. These hometown heroes range from SXSW veterans to up-and-comers on the 512 scene.

Some Austin artists we are excited to see this year include an eclectic set of rock acts such as A. Sinclair, Being Dead, The Black Angels, Blood, The Bright Light Social Hour, Christelle Bofale, Dorio, Go Fever, Indigo Bunting, Otis the Destroyer, Star Parks, Van Mary, Moving Panoramas, White Denim, and Why Bonnie.

Noteworthy punk groups include A Giant Dog, Blood, Ringo Deathstarr, and The Ghost Wolves. On the Pop side, we have the dreamy sounds of Caroline Rose, Lowin, Sun June, and Mother Falcon.

Bust out your moves with groovy dance collective TC Superstar; Electronic powerhouses PASTEL GHOST and Sara Landry. Plus, soul/psychedelic outfit Kalu & The Electric Joint; and R&B sets from Alesia Lani, Jackie Venson, and Jay Wile.

Don’t miss class-favorite rappers The Teeta and Riders Against the Storm. Other highlights include father and daughter acts Tito and Tarantula and Lolita Lynne, Latin Rock Grupo Fantasma and experimental Night Glitter.

See the full list of Austin artists below and explore all 2020 Showcasing Artists on the SXSW Schedule.

Austin Artists