SXSW Music Weekly Roundup: Black Angels, Yemi Alade, Har Mar Superstar, and More

We know it has only been one week but we’re back with another Weekly Roundup, adding over 100 more Showcasing Artists to the SXSW 2020 Music Festival lineup!

This week’s additions include Austin’s own The Black Angels and chicano rock/blues/punk legends Tito and Tarantula, west coast Paisley Underground heroes The Dream Syndicate, and San Fransisco indie-folk artist Field Medic. Just around the block are Nashville’s Justin Townes Earle and Bre Kennedy.

J Roddy Walston’s Palm Palm represents Virginia along with Mojo Nixon and The Toadliquors, supporting The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon, which can be seen as part of SXSW Film’s 24 Beats Per Second programming. That’s a whole lot of Mojo. Up-and-coming rappers Mike Melinoe and Billyracxx and everyone’s favorite golden-voiced showman Har Mar Superstar join the lineup as well as Austrian electronic-music composer and pioneer Fennesz, Nigerian afropop star Yemi Alade and Glass Candy/Chromatics/Desire/Italians Do it Better Johnny Jewel signing on for DJ duties.

Tune In

Speaking of Showcasing Artists, start listening to your favorite today so that you can sing along in March. Here are a few ways to get to know this year’s Showcasing Artists

Listen to our Genre, On The SX Stereo, and Official 2020 Playlists on Apple Music and Spotify

and Watch your favorite artist on our Music Video Playlist on YouTube

on YouTube Head over to our Mixcloud Show highlighting artists from today’s Weekly Roundup

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for weekly artist highlights

Join The Crowd

Read on for the full list of newly added Showcasing Artists and add Favorites to your SXSW Schedule.

