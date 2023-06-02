With its pulse-pounding beats, soul-stirring melodies, and vibrancy of artistic expression, the SXSW Music Festival took the city of Austin by storm once again this past March. Among the 1,500+ talented performers who graced the SX stages, we are thrilled to shine a spotlight on the remarkable LGBTQ+ Showcasing Artists who captivated hearts and minds throughout the 2023 festival.

From powerful and heartfelt performances by THUS LOVE, Villano Antillano, Blondshell, girli, BabiBoi, zzzahara, Thao, SOAK and many more, these artists left a memorable mark on both the festival and its attendees.

Delve deeper into artist stories below and explore our photo gallery that captures the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ+ Showcasing Artists at SXSW 2023. Let us celebrate the richness and diversity of their talent, honor their contributions in pushing boundaries, and carving out a more inclusive future within the music industry and beyond.





To get the Pride Party going, we've curated a playlist featuring the SXSW LGBTQ+ Showcasing Artists. Hit play and immerse yourself in a mix of powerful anthems and irresistible grooves that will make you dance, reflect, and celebrate the beauty of diversity.