Breaking Barriers and Shining Bright

A Spotlight on the 2023 SXSW LGBTQ+ Showcasing Artists

By Julia Pinto

06/2/2023

Music


With its pulse-pounding beats, soul-stirring melodies, and vibrancy of artistic expression, the SXSW Music Festival took the city of Austin by storm once again this past March. Among the 1,500+ talented performers who graced the SX stages, we are thrilled to shine a spotlight on the remarkable LGBTQ+ Showcasing Artists who captivated hearts and minds throughout the 2023 festival.

From powerful and heartfelt performances by THUS LOVE, Villano Antillano, Blondshell, girli, BabiBoi, zzzahara, Thao, SOAK and many more, these artists left a memorable mark on both the festival and its attendees.

Delve deeper into artist stories below and explore our photo gallery that captures the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ+ Showcasing Artists at SXSW 2023. Let us celebrate the richness and diversity of their talent, honor their contributions in pushing boundaries, and carving out a more inclusive future within the music industry and beyond.


To get the Pride Party going, we've curated a playlist featuring the SXSW LGBTQ+ Showcasing Artists. Hit play and immerse yourself in a mix of powerful anthems and irresistible grooves that will make you dance, reflect, and celebrate the beauty of diversity.

THUS LOVE

Hailing from Brattleboro, Vermont, THUS LOVE is much more than just a musical group. Comprised of Echo Mars (she/her), Lu Racine (he/him), and Nathaniel van Osdol (they/them), THUS LOVE not only shares a powerful musical bond but also an outsider perspective. As self-identifying trans artists, the trio embraces a DIY ethos that permeates every aspect of their existence.

Villano Antillano

A Puerto Rican artist and pioneer of the queer movement within the urban genre, Villano Antillano challenges conventions with her magnetic and revolutionary approach to music. As a transfemme woman, she goes beyond trap and the urban genre, using revealing lyrics to express the beauty and struggles of growing up queer in the Caribbean.

Blondshell

In her self-titled debut as Blondshell, 25-year-old Sabrina Teitelbaum fearlessly confronts traumas head-on, unraveling them with precision and infusing her hook-filled songs with colossal emotions. Powered by crystalline melodies, her eloquent writing offers literal glimpses into deeper truths, unearthing the impact of formative experiences and the process of learning and unlearning.

BabiBoi

BabiBoi, a Queer music icon, has become a driving force in the Central Texas ballroom/vogue movement, using subversive lyricism to uplift the BIPOC community. With a raunchy demeanor and unapologetic sexuality, BabiBoi brings underground Queer culture to the forefront, performing at major events like SXSW and headlining Pride festivals across cities like Austin, Dallas, and Las Vegas.

girli

Amelia Toomey, known as girli, found early success as a North London-based artist but has since grappled with her identity, embracing the uncertainty of self-discovery. With singles like 'More Than a Friend' and 'I Really F**ked It Up', girli explores themes of sexual frustration and losing control, drawing inspiration from Walt Whitman's 'Song of Myself' to capture her multitudes. As she continues to release vibrant and hook-filled music, girli's voice will be heard again.

Catch Y'all At SXSW 2024

We can't wait to see y'all again at the next installment of SXSW from March 8-16, 2024. Dive into our recaps of the action that happened this year while you wait for 2024 on SXSW News and our YouTube Channel.

Applications for SXSW 2024 participation opportunities including Music Festival Showcasing Artists open on June 27, 2023. Registration and housing for SXSW 2024 open on August 1, 2023.

Subscribe to SXSW Event Updates and explore SXSW News to stay up to date on all things SX. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

