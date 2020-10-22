Connect Your Brand with SXSW Partner Programming Opportunities

We get it, 2020 has not been kind to your new product launch or the rebranding your team worked on for months. How exactly can you get fresh eyes on the incredible work your company is doing or the important conversations we should be having while people are [responsibly] staying at home and unable to interact with you directly?

SXSW is going online in 2021 and bringing the best of what we have offered straight to the homes of people around the world. SXSW Online will feature conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking, and exhibitions from March 16–20, 2021. You can be a part of this digital experience in more ways than one, so mark your calendars, charge your laptop, and slide on your comfy pants!

Nonprofit group Amplify Philly made their mark on SXSW 2019 by creating a brand-defining experience and you can too. This year’s Partner Programming will be more accessible than ever providing a unique platform to reach attendees who are typically unable to make the annual pilgrimage to the heart of Texas. Partner Programming allows for our partners to participate in official SXSW programming content and take their online presence to the next level by sharing ideas and aligning their brand with the conference and festival. There are a limited number of opportunities available to ensure represented brands will stand out and reach a tech savvy and engaged audience.

SXSW is accepting applications now, for a limited time, so let’s get the conversation started.

Contact Our Team

To keep up with future announcements, program updates, and all things SXSW follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and SXSW News.