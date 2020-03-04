GORE-TEX Brand Will Make it Rain at SXSW 2020

The GORE-TEX brand is returning to SXSW for the second year. Not only will they make it rain on the lawn of the *Four Seasons from March 12-16, they will make it cold and windy. All in the name of science, technology, and product testing. When you can’t count on Mother Nature to provide the perfect climate to test waterproof, windproof, breathable gear, you bring the perfect climates with you.

Step into the VR climate experience and do some ice climbing. Hop on a bike in the cold and wind chamber equipped with a photo booth. Throw on a pair of shoes and check out the wading pools. Or just relax with some lawn games and hammocks.

Stop by the GORE-TEX Experience to get an inside look at the science and technology behind GORE-TEX’s gear.

