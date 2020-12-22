Before we dip into the egg nog and let visions of sugar plums dance in our heads for the holidays (and by sugar plums, we mean BBQ tacos), take a stroll through the latest programming announcement and register to join the world’s brightest creatives during SXSW Online 2021, a digital experience from March 16-20.

Deep in the heart of SXSW, there is a lot to discover from the world’s of tech, film, music, and beyond with programming spanning across our 2021 themes. Explore our first programming announcement of the season including Featured Speakers like three-Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn; award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo; New York Times bestselling author Michael Lewis; DEVO cofounder Mark Mothersbaugh; cannabis regulator Cat Packer; world-class tennis champion Maria Sharapova; Emmy-nominated host and writer Baratunde Thurston; Director of Jet Propulsion Lab at NASA Dr. Michael Watkins; quantitative futurist Amy Webb; Reddit’s COO Jen Wong; chef Andrew Zimmern; and more.

So after we sing a few bubbly bars of Auld Lang Syne (bonus points to anyone who actually knows all the words) – the New Year kicks off with more SXSW Online event updates! Stay tuned for big announcements coming this January including Conference Keynotes and Featured Speakers, Film Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, and more.

In the meantime, browse the initial Conference lineup as well as our Holiday Playlist, SXSW Merch, and registration info below.

Holidays Jams

Cozy up by the fire and turn your holiday spirit up to 11 with the SXSW Holiday Playlist featuring songs by SXSW Music Festival Showcasing Artist alumni including Bleached, Phoebe Bridgers, José Feliciano, Molly Burch, Black Pumas, and more.

Listen Up

SX Swag

Speaking of cozy – browse the newest additions to the SXSW Merch store from Aviator Nation sweatsuit sets to retro-inspired tees. Plus, official SXSW and SXSW EDU hats, accessories, posters, mugs, and even dog leashes (pets need SX swag, too!). It’s a great way to knock out your holiday gifts or up your own remote work wardrobe. Preview some new collections and limited edition items at merch.sxsw.com.

Find Your SX Lewk

See You Next Year

Holiday gift? New Year’s resolution? Register today to take advantage of the unique opportunities the SXSW Online event has to offer, including Conference sessions, Music Festival showcases, Film Festival screenings, world-class networking, and the unexpected discoveries that are always a part of SXSW, all in a digital setting.

Groups of 10 or more can save big with Group Registration rates. Currently enrolled students may also apply to purchase a SXSW Online Pass at a special discounted rate.

The entire SXSW fam wishes you a safe, relaxing, cookie-filled, happy holiday season. We’ll see you back in 2021 with more exciting programming announcements!

Register Now

To stay in the SX know, sign up for SXSW Event Updates and follow us in all the usual social spots for daily updates – Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook for the latest SX coverage.