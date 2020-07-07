JBL and Jackbox Games: Brands in Action Series

In this special series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working internally to do their part, these companies are using their resources to support others.

In a world where families and friends are staying home and have no other options but to spend exorbitant amounts of time together, the gaming industry has provided a welcome escape. As companies who are continuously perfecting the art of connection continue to innovate, some have stepped up to make contributions to those in need.

JBL

JBL’s inaugural performance exploded onto the scene during Woodstock in 1969 and has been a household name ever since. Years of developing their superior sound has enabled them to power everything from large events to small portable speakers and headsets created specifically to elevate the gaming experience.

In a commitment to utilizing their expertise to support their communities JBL has teamed up with their brand ambassadors to donate thousands of headphones to children in the Little Kids Rock organization. With the help of Aaron Judge, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more, multiple cities across the US are receiving the tools needed to continue their education in virtual classrooms.

Jackbox Games

With a team based out of Chicago, Jackbox Games is known for their ever expanding list of party games bringing together to play with a small group of friends, family or even for streaming to create content for a larger audience. As the COVID-19 pandemic developed, Jackbox saw an opportunity to support frontline workers and volunteers by doing what they do best. Celebrity Jackbox: Games & Giving launched on May 1 as a ten-episode show streaming on multiple platforms featuring a celebrity and a non-profit organization. In partnering with contributions made by their customers and stars like Charlize Theron, Joel McHale, the cast of Superstore and more, Jackbox was able to dedicate $1M to programs responding to the crisis across the nation.

Additionally, priority has been given to the fight against racial injustice by making contributions to organizations working to combat the imbalance of criminal justice America and providing opportunities for people of color to advance in the world or technology. Donations made to the Center of Police Equity, Black Girls Code, and The Hidden Genius Project will help accomplish these goals. Jackbox is also making internal changes Combating Hateful Speech and Harassment in Jackbox Games saying, “Will it stop everything? No. But many of the conversations we’ve had this week have brought us to the conclusion that if we can take a step in the right direction, even if it’s a small step, we should take it”.



For more information on their efforts and how you can get involved, visit the websites above.