By Pedro Alvarez

03/6/2020

Music News


KVUE Partners with SXSW for Three Days of Free, Live Music

Outdoor Stage - Photo by John Gusky, KVUE

What could be better than open-air concerts? Free open-air concerts. KVUE returns once again as the official Media Sponsor for SXSW this year, and we’re helping you find the inspiration and entertainment you need — starting with the SXSW Outdoor Stage concerts. The three-day event is free and open to the public—just mosey on over to the Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake on March 19-21. Gates open at 4:00pm.

You won’t want to miss the headliners! Highlights include German folk duo Milky Chance, up-and-coming artist Soccer Mommy, and Nashville singer-songwriter Margo Price. Saturday, March 21 will host a massive tribute to the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena, called “Selena for Sanctuary.”

Content Provided by KVUE

