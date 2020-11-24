Make Your Next Career Move During SXSW Online

After a challenging year you may be looking for something new. In classic Southern hospitality fashion, SXSW has your back.

During SXSW Online, attendees will be able browse job listings and connect directly with hiring companies from the comfort of their homes. The SXSW Professional Development Hub will allow industries an online opportunity like no other, presenting their ideas and products on a global stage with the potential to find new talent baked right in.

Participates in the Professional Development Hub can target innovative and creative registrants in the SXSW community. Stay tuned to sxsw.com/news for updates on the Professional Development Hub or contact our team for more information.

