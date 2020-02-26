Reserve Your Seat: James Beard Dinners with Riverence, Dairy MAX, and More

Every year at SXSW, world-renowned chefs descend upon Austin to share their masterful skills in the kitchen with a small group of SXSW attendees. These special events offer multi-course dining experiences in unforgettable settings.

This year, whether you’re a SXSW registrant or not, you have the opportunity to experience exceptional dinners featuring some of the top culinary minds of the fine dining world.

Read on for more information about the 2020 James Beard Dinner.

Please note: Due to the constraints of the events and their locations, we are unable to accommodate any dietary restrictions or allergies. We appreciate your understanding.

The James Beard Dinners & SXSW Present The Future of Food: Aquaculture Plated

Location: Eden East Farm, 755 Springdale Road

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 6:30pm



Featuring Sonya Coté (Eden East, Austin), Laura Sawicki (Launderette, Austin), Callie Speer (Holy Roller, Austin), and JBF Award Winner Andrew Zimmern (Lucky Cricket, St. Louis Park, MN). Join the James Beard Foundation, SXSW, and Riverence for an intimate dinner exploring the delicious potential of sustainable seafood. The evening will showcase Riverence’s and the James Beard Foundation Smart Catch program’s commitments to environmentally responsible aquaculture through a multi-course meal, along with a conversation with Emmy Award-Winning Writer/Producer and Riverence Founder David E. Kelley and JBF Award Winner Andrew Zimmern.

The James Beard Dinners & SXSW Present Fostering Community: Good Food For Good™

Location: Eden East Farm, 755 Springdale Road

Date: Sunday, March 15

Time: 6:30pm



Featuring Kristin Collins (Fluff Meringues & More, Austin), Sonya Coté (Eden East, Austin), Michael Fojtasek (Olamaie, Austin), and Antonia Lofaso (DAMA, Scopa Italian Roots, and Black Market Liquor Bar, Los Angeles). Join SXSW, the James Beard Foundation, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for a dinner dedicated to the power of community. Join us for a multi-course, collaborative meal al fresco on the beautiful Eden East Farm, as we celebrate the inspiring, unifying work of St. Jude, as well as the ways in which chefs enrich the communities they serve.

The James Beard Dinners & SXSW Present Milk Made: A Farm to Table Dinner

Location: Eden East Farm, 755 Springdale Road

Date: Monday, March 16

Time: 6:30pm



Featuring Sonya Coté (Eden East, Austin), Tiffany Derry (Roots Chicken Shak, Plano, TX), Jorge Hernandez (Carpenters Hall, Austin), JBF Award Winner Kwame Onwuachi (Kith/Kin, Washington, D.C.), and Janie Ramirez (Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, Austin). Join Dairy MAX, James Beard Foundation, and SXSW for an intimate dinner al fresco at the beautiful Eden East Farm. The evening’s meal will highlight dairy farmers’ ongoing commitment to sustainable nutrition and environmental stewardship, through a menu of dairy-inspired deliciousness.

The James Beard Dinners & SXSW Present The Green Goddess Dinner

Location: Eden East Farm, 755 Springdale Road

Date: Tuesday, March 17

Time: 6:30pm



Featuring Jo Chan (Eberly, Austin), Sonya Coté (Eden East, Austin), Natalie Gazaui (Brand & Mortar Group, Austin) and Tim McDiarmid (The Good Kind, San Antonio). Join SXSW, the James Beard Foundation and Eden East for an intimate dinner prepared by four acclaimed women in honor of Women’s History Month. We’re featuring talented and inspiring chefs to benefit the James Beard Foundation’s Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL) program as part of our commitment to advancing women in the industry.

