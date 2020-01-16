Assemble Your 2020 SXSW Squad & Save With Group Registration Rates

Bring your team to the 2020 SXSW Conference & Festivals from March 13-22 in Austin, TX to make amazing new connections while saving big with Group Registration rates.

Fostering creative and professional growth alike, SXSW is the premier destination for global professionals and discovery. People from across the globe and every corner of the tech, film, and music industries come to SXSW each March looking for new ideas and new collaborators amid endless networking opportunities. We want to help you take your company to the next level while saving big on registration rates for groups of 10 or more.

Experience 10 days of sessions, festivals, exhibitions, one-on-one mentor sessions, awards ceremonies, startup competitions, networking and industry meetups, team building, and much more. Register your group today to save $500 or more per badge off the walk-up rate. Fill out the Group Registration Form below to begin.

If you haven’t decided who will be attending yet, you can still purchase registrations using placeholder names. Once your group is registered, book hotel accommodations through SXSW Housing & Travel. Our local team of travel professionals is available to help you with your large group housing needs throughout the season. It is always a good idea to get an early start if you’re considering bringing a large group, as rooms are available on a first come, first served basis.

Join us March 13-22, 2020 to be a part of one of the most diverse, collaborative, and inventive communities in the world. Assemble your SXSW squad, register below, and start planning your team’s SXSW experience! Stay tuned to SXSW News as more programming announcements are released throughout the SXSW season.

Group Registration Form

Join Us in March

Flying solo? Early registrants benefit from great discounted rates and selections on available Austin hotels. Explore the SXSW registration rates and deadlines chart and take the Badge Quiz to see which credential is right for you.

Are you a currently enrolled student planning to join us in March? Students may apply for a special discounted rate. More discount details and the application form can be found here.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX coverage.