By Jessica MacCall

03/6/2020

News


SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Tune in Live for SXSW EDU to Discover What’s Happening in Learning

SXSW EDU 2019. Photo by Holly Jee.

We are coming to you live from the SXSW Education Conference & Festival! Tune in each morning to join us for the SXSW EDU keynote session. We will also be streaming special coverage this week from American Student Assistance and the Unschooled. Watch live streaming coverage from at sxswedu.com/live to experience a bit of the Conference & Festival.

Check out the live stream schedule below and be sure to also subscribe to the SXSW EDU YouTube channel for more video content from the event.

SXSW EDU Live Schedule

Schedule reflects Central Time (CT)

Monday, March 9

9:30 AMA Decade of National Teachers of the Year
watch on YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Tuesday, March 10

9:30 AMRevolutionizing Education From the Ground Up
watch on YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn

2:00 PM – American Student Assistance
watch on Facebook

2:00 PMMasters of Practice
watch on YouTube

Wednesday, March 11

9:30 AMUncovering Racial Bias
watch on YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Thursday, March 12

9:30 AMA Science of Human Motivation for the Next Decade
watch on YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn

4:30 PM – Unschooled
watch on Facebook

SXSW EDU 2019 photo by Holly Jee.

SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Related News:

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
American Express logo
Austin Chronicle logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.