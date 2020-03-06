Tune in Live for SXSW EDU to Discover What’s Happening in Learning

We are coming to you live from the SXSW Education Conference & Festival! Tune in each morning to join us for the SXSW EDU keynote session. We will also be streaming special coverage this week from American Student Assistance and the Unschooled. Watch live streaming coverage from at sxswedu.com/live to experience a bit of the Conference & Festival.

Check out the live stream schedule below and be sure to also subscribe to the SXSW EDU YouTube channel for more video content from the event.

SXSW EDU Live Schedule

Schedule reflects Central Time (CT)

Monday, March 9

9:30 AM – A Decade of National Teachers of the Year

watch on YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Tuesday, March 10

9:30 AM – Revolutionizing Education From the Ground Up

watch on YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn

2:00 PM – American Student Assistance

watch on Facebook

2:00 PM – Masters of Practice

watch on YouTube

Wednesday, March 11

9:30 AM – Uncovering Racial Bias

watch on YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Thursday, March 12

9:30 AM – A Science of Human Motivation for the Next Decade

watch on YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn

4:30 PM – Unschooled

watch on Facebook