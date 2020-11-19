This unprecedented year has changed many plans for businesses and individuals alike. Don’t miss the opportunity at SXSW Pitch to get your startup in front of investors, collaborate with creatives, and gain time missed getting your business on its feet. Save on the application fee when you apply before the Early Deadline on November 24 at 11:59pm PT.

SXSW Pitch has been supporting new ideas and driving early-stage deals for over a decade. From 2009-2019, 80% of companies received funding, 18% of companies were acquired, and $7.6 billion in funding was received at SXSW Pitch. Some buzzy Pitch alumni include Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango.

If you aren’t already convinced on the value of participating in the SXSW Pitch competition, watch the SXSW Pitch spotlight video, explore Top Reasons to Apply from SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine, and read on to hear what past participants had to say about their experience.

“After so many “no”s — more than a hundred to be exact — it was finally good to get a yes. The “yes”es kept coming for Healium. After SXSW, media exposure from our win helped us close additional investments and sales channel partners who were interested in our mind-powered drugless solution for stress.”



– Sarah Hill, CEO & Chief Storyteller of Healium by StoryUP





“Winning the SXSW Pitch Contest for the AI category has helped us accelerate our business at Derq as it has provided us with increased exposure and credibility with investors and partners.”



– Georges Aoude, Co-Founder & CEO of Derq





“Our experience at SXSW Pitch was excellent, and really moved the needle for our company… I particularly enjoyed meeting the judges and have maintained several of those relationships.”



– Hunter McDaniel, Founder & CEO of UbiQD, Inc.





“SXSW was very special for Beagle. We made some fantastic new connections, had a great opportunity to refine our pitch and learned a great deal. As a company, we are stronger because of SXSW, and we are so grateful for the opportunity.”



– Cian O’Sullivan, Co-founder & CEO of Beagle





For more information about SXSW Pitch, explore the 2021 Categories, and the Pitch Archive, the 2020 Report from PitchBook.

