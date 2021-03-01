Audio Is Social Again

The human voice has largely been absent from major social networks. However, as it usually goes, everything old becomes new again, so it’s unsurprising that audio has never been more popular. But what of conversation?

The voice is powerful, especially when we bring them together. That’s why Swell has created a platform guided by authentic conversations by real people and not algorithms. Our voices humanize us. This is why conversations on Swell feel more genuine than other social media experiences. You can hear the emotion in someone’s voice, understand the intent, and feel more connected to the speaker. Swell was designed for people to share information mindfully rather than spread misinformation with thoughtless re-shares.

Now is the time to get back to conversation with real emotions, not emojis. Swell is at SXSW to highlight what we can learn from voice and where our voices will take us next.

Stay connected with SXSW – follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.