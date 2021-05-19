By Bringing People Together, We Can Transform the Energy Industry

Xeek, a Studio X product, is a crowdsourcing platform dedicated to uniting data scientists, software engineers, and geoscientists to tackle complex problems in the industry. Participants, known as “Xeekers,” join challenges in which they work to unlock revolutionary geoscience tools and ideas. Xeek, at its core, is a community. By coming together, people can leverage their unique talents to develop solutions that will change the future of exploration and geoscience.

Xeek challenges bring people together to share diverse ideas and develop innovative solutions. For each challenge, a problem and supporting data are presented. These problems are structured from workflow inefficiencies. Then, individuals or teams are provided with datasets, starter notebooks and tools to help them complete the challenge. Solutions are generated through the challenges, and winning ideas are compensated with prize money.

Over the last 18 months, Xeek has launched ten challenges to an open community of more than 2,000 Xeekers, paying out over $90,000 in prizes. The developed tools from these challenges show potential for 20% efficiency gains in exploration workflows, saving millions of dollars and providing the geoscience community with new ways to work. Visit xeek.ai to join a challenge today.

