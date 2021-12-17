Before we dip into the egg nog (and queso) and let visions of sugar plums dance in our heads for the holidays (and by sugar plums, we mean BBQ tacos), take a stroll through the latest programming announcements, Holiday Hits playlist, SXSW Merch sale, and details on registration for SXSW 2022 in Austin, TX and online from March 11-20.

Newly Announced

Deep in the heart of SXSW, there is a lot to discover from the world’s of tech, film, music, and beyond across our 2022 slate of programming for the Conference and Festivals.

Starting on the Conference side, Keynotes Reggie Fils-Aimé, Founder and Managing Partner of Brentwood Growth Partners, and Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO, have been announced with more Keynote speakers to join in January. Plus, explore our stellar Featured Speakers lineup which so far includes Corporate VP of Game Creator Experience and Ecosystem at Xbox Sarah Bond; Patreon CEO & Co-founder Jack Conte; Founder and CEO of Everly Health Julia Cheek; Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning filmmaker Roman Coppola; Apple Music Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B Ebro Darden; futurist, engineer, and designer at Google Emily Ma; and master chef Andrew Zimmern, to name a few. Dive further into hundreds of sessions across our 15 Tracks and Summits with more additions for all Conference formats on the way.

Flipping the tape over to the Music Festival, we have over 500 Showcasing Artists ready to take the stage including rising London R&B vocalist Poppy Ajudha; Southern hip-hop queen bbymutha; NYC rock trio Sunflower Bean; experimental noise poet Moor Mother; Swiss-Tamil R&B singer Priya Ragu; trash punks turned Gucci models Surfbort; 1970’s Zambian psychedelic rockers W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc); and avant vocalist and composer Circuit Des Yeux. Listen to, watch, and build your must-see list with our Discover 2022 Showcasing Artists guide.

While the Film Festival is set to release their full lineup on January 12, we got a sneak peek with the reveal of the 2022 Opening Night Film which will be the World Premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once directed by Daniels.

Coming Soon: After we sing a few bubbly bars of Auld Lang Syne (bonus points if you actually knows all the words) – the New Year kicks off with more SXSW event updates! Stay tuned for big announcements coming this January including Conference Keynotes and Featured Speakers, the Film Festival lineup, a third round of Music Festival showcases, Mentor Sessions, SXSW Pitch finalists, and (you guessed it) more.

Holiday Jams

Cozy up by the fire and turn your holiday spirit up to 11 with the SXSW Holiday Hits playlist featuring songs by SXSW 2022 Showcasing Artists and Music Fest alumni like Spoon, Black Pumas, Glüme, and more.

Listen Up

SX Swag

Speaking of cozy – explore official SXSW Merch for exclusive collections including tees, posters, hoodies, hats, an Austin recipe book, Aviator Nation sweats, fanny packs, and more.

Give gifts that are twice as nice from our Collaborations for a Cause collection designed by local artists. A portion of the proceeds from this collection supports select Austin charities – learn more here.

Get 25% off storewide when you use the discount code CHEERS at checkout at merch.sxsw.com.

Find Your SX Lewk

See You Next Year

Looking for a holiday gift for a friend, your team, or to treat yourself? New Year’s resolution to tap into your creative spirit, find collaborators, elevate your career? Register today to take advantage of the unique opportunities the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals has to offer, including sessions, music showcases, film screenings, world-class exhibitions, a multitude of networking and professional development opportunities, and the unexpected discoveries that are always a part of SXSW from March 11-20, 2022 in Austin, TX and online.

All SXSW Badges gain access to SXSW Online, our digital event component which includes live streamed content from Conference sessions to the iconic film and music festivals as well as unique networking opportunities and much more. And if you can’t make it IRL, check out our Online Pass.

The entire SXSW fam wishes you a safe, relaxing, cookie-filled, happy holiday season. We’ll see you back in 2022 with more exciting programming announcements!

Register Now

To stay in the SX know, subscribe to SXSW Event Updates and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.