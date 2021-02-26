Hospitality and entertainment are tough industries, with COVID-19 presenting new challenges. It’s now time for venues to become ‘brick and mobile’ – deeply understanding their customers, increasing spend and creating a more magical experience. Consumers now expect QR code menus, but not menus all are created equal!

At SXSW 2021, Aussie-born Mr Yum will share their story of product-led growth with a broader audience than ever before. They’ve seen what the future holds when it comes to COVID-safe dining – “Australia opened up from COVID-19 before the UK and US and now the rest of the world is eagerly watching what we’re doing in the dining space” says CEO Kim Teo. The future of dining means 100% web-based QR code mobile ordering at the best restaurants, cafes, and bars.

This March, you’ll meet Adrian Osman, Head of Growth, and CEO Kim Teo at the SXSW Online booth, and learn about Mr Yum’s mobile menus, payments and marketing platform are empowering 1000+ hospitality and entertainment businesses globally.

