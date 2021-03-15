Panama Now Offers 25% Cash Rebate!

The Panama Film Commission is a division under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, created to promote and facilitate the filming industry to be developed in this country by giving the producers and directors of movies, TV programs and other audiovisual projects the support and benefits needed in order to open new opportunities in our country.

We provide services such as:

A One Stop Shop for film permits and production needs.

A directory of providers of equipment and services related to the film industry (location scouting, makeup, catering, editing, etc.).

The facilitation of visas and work permits before coming to Panama.

A National Cinematic Film Fund to help boost the local Panamanian film industry.

Special incentives for companies that want to open permanent film facilities in Panama.

The Panama Film Incentive program offers a 25% cash rebate for production costs taking place in the country. The incentive program covers feature films, television pilots, television series (broadcast and cable), television commercials, music videos, industrials, documentaries, video game design and creation, and other forms of content creation. For more information please visit www.filmpanama.gob.pa.

