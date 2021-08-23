SXSW 2022 Registration & Housing Opens on September 14

Join us for the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas.

From March 11-20, experience unparalleled discovery, learning, professional development, and networking with creatives from around the world. The event features Conference sessions, Film Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, world-class Exhibitions, networking opportunities, competitions, awards ceremonies, and much more. Registration and hotel booking opens on Tuesday, September 14.

We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Austin next March and want to assure you that the safety of our SXSW community continues to be our top priority. We will keep you informed throughout the season as we refine our on-site health precautions while we continue to work with local health authorities to follow the health and safety guidelines in place for Austin at the time of the event.

Programming Snapshot

Conference | March 11-20

Featuring 15 tracks of programming across our 2022 themes, Conference programming focuses on the most important breakthroughs in technology, film, culture, music, and beyond. From daily presentations by Keynotes and Featured Speakers to professional development opportunities throughout our many Formats, the Conference provides an opportunity for the global community of digital creatives to learn, network, and discover new interests.

Film Festival | March 11-19

Celebrating raw innovation and emerging talent, the Film Festival has become known for the high caliber and diversity of films presented alongside its smart, enthusiastic audiences during its nine-day event footprint. Ready to premiere your own film? Submissions are currently open for feature films, shorts, episodics, and XR projects. Learn more about application deadline periods here.

Music Festival | March 14-20

Featuring a variety of new, developing, and established Showcasing Artists, the Music Festival brings together artists and industry professionals from around the globe. Want to take the stage? Showcasing Artist applications are open through October 7.

Comedy Festival | March 11-15

Running alongside the Film and Music Festivals, the Comedy Festival presents uniquely diverse programming of comedic performers, showcases, and events. Catch rising stars, established greats, and surprise guests.

Exhibitions

Beyond the festival scope, SXSW hosts many different world-class exhibitions that connect creatives across all industries. Take your discovery a step further at the Creative Industries Expo, Flatstock, Wellness Expo, and more. Explore all the available exhibition opportunities to position your forward-thinking company in front of thousands of creative professionals this March.

And Beyond…

Playing host to a variety of evening networking events, SXSW also holds numerous esteemed competitions and awards ceremonies honoring some of the tech industry’s most important innovators and cutting-edge companies. Have a game-changing tech startup or project? Learn more about SXSW application categories.

Check out the timeline of SXSW 2022 events and stay tuned for programming announcements, attendee resources, and event updates throughout the season.

Register & Book Your Hotel

Register to attend SXSW 2022 from March 11-20 in Austin, TX beginning on Tuesday, September 14.

Each SXSW Badge – Platinum, Interactive, Film, and Music – grants you primary access to the respective Conference tracks and events of your badge type. This also includes secondary access to other tracks and events outside your badge type giving attendees the opportunity to take in programming and connect with others across the many industries that SX serves.

We are carrying over the SXSW Online digital experience for 2022. The SXSW Online Pass is your key to our robust digital event including programming from the Conference, Film and Music festivals, unique networking opportunities, and more.

Explore our group rates and enrolled student discounts.

SXSW Registration

SXSW hotel rooms and rates are available exclusively to registered attendees through SXSW Housing & Travel. Explore the Hotel Availability page to see all available hotels from a wide selection of downtown Austin options at the lowest rates.

SXSW Housing

Stay Connected

Keep up with all things SX – subscribe to Event Updates and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Subscribe to Event Updates