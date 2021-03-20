The Power of Connection and Kindness

Visible teams up with motivational speaker and influencer, Lizzie Velasquez, for Visible Acts of Kindness to spread kindness across the country.

For over a year, we have had to adapt the ways we interact with one another, primarily relying on screens to connect with family, friends and colleagues. Like you, everyone at Visible Wireless misses hugs, lunch dates, vacations, cheering in the stands for our favorite team and hugs… oh how we miss hugs!

So during the pandemic, Visible launched Acts of Kindness, to encourage people to share stories on how they were focused on kindness, even though we couldn’t be together. After smiling and shedding a few tears, no one inspired Visible more than motivational speaker and influencer Lizzie Velzasquez.

Lizzie has been immunocompromised for her entire life, but always an advocate for kindness. So during the month of April, Lizzie is teaming up with Visible once again to help sprinkle Acts of Kindness.

“A simple text, call, or email are the biggest act of kindness,” said Lizzie. “But imagine the possibilities if we could create a chain reaction with a simple act that continues and multiplies!”

Join @Visible and @littlelizziev to help change the world with kindness.

Stay connected with SXSW – follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.