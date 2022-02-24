Announcing the Sports Summit by Sportico Sponsored By Sorare

Announcing the addition of the Sports Summit by Sportico sponsored by Sorare to the 2022 Conference Summit programming.

From March 13–14 at the Four Seasons Hotel Austin, take a deep dive into the influence of crypto, NFT’s, sports betting, sponsorship, technology innovations, and the influence of entertainment and music on the global sports industry.

Confirmed speakers for the Sports Summit include TJ Adeshola (Head of Sports Partnerships, Twitter), Kyle Christensen (CMO, PointsBet), Charlotte Flair (WWE Superstar, WWE), Michael Meltzer (Head of Business Development, Sorare), Alexis Ohanian (Founder of Seven Seven Six & Co-Founder and Former Executive Chairman of Reddit), Tracy Perlman (SVP of Player Operations, NFL), Vivek Ranadivé (Owner and Chairman, Sacramento Kings), Constance Schwartz-Morini (CEO, SMAC Entertainment), Julie Uhrman (Founder and President, Angel City Football Club), Gillian Zucker (President of Business Operations, LA Clippers), and many more.

Sports Summit by Sportico is sponsored by Sorare, PointsBet, and WWE.

