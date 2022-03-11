Coffee and Creative Juice, at the WeTransfer Lounge

WeTransfer proudly champions creativity, which is usually made possible by caffeine. You’ll find both at the WeTransfer Lounge, across from the Advertising and Brand Experience stage at the JW Marriott. We’ll be serving delicious coffee by Jonny Bean and showing films and art commissioned by our editorial arm, WePresent.

While you (and your phone) recharge, catch the Oscar nominated short film The Long Goodbye by Riz Ahmed, I love you I hate you by Little Simz and Blackalachia by Moses Sumney, along with featured work by Marina Abramovic, Isamaya Ffrench, and Willie Nelson.

Each day ends with happy hour, from 4:30-5:30pm. Check out the schedule for more details.

