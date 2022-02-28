Get To SXSW Without Breaking The Bank: Hitch Long Distance Ride Service

If you’re traveling to SXSW from Dallas-Ft.Worth, Houston, San Antonio or College Station or airports in those cities, driving your own car and paying exorbitant parking rates just doesn’t make sense, and neither does paying for a cramped flight or a slow bus.

Hitch an official transportation partner of SXSW, has you covered.

Shared car rides start as low as $20 per seat, and you can link your Facebook account to see if you have friends headed that way as well. Or, opt for their Premier service for private, door-to-door trips, starting around $75.

Rides can be booked weeks in advance or same day for maximum flexibility. Safety and comfort is the top priority at Hitch – they require thorough background checks for their drivers and they also only use four-door sedans or larger, so you know your ride will be comfortable.

A list of routes Hitch provides to and from Austin is here.

Download the Hitch app here for IOS phones or here for Android. As a SXSW attendee, your first three rides are 50% off with code: HITCHSXSW22

*Discount applies up to $25 off each ride. Offer expires April 30, 2022.