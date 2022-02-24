By Olivia Cruz

02/24/2022

News


SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Porsche Unseen Invites You To Discover Designs, Inventions And Art You’ve Never Seen Before

Discover Never-Before-Seen Designs, Inventions & Art With Porsche Unseen

No matter if designing a car, producing a track or writing a film script, it takes a thousand ideas and a hundred attempts to create a piece of art that will stand the test of time. While most of these experiments and prototypes remain unseen, they invisibly foster our everyday life.

At this year’s SXSW Porsche is giving the stage to ideas, who did not make it to production and still silently shaped our society. Enter the creators’ minds and discover cars, music and designs that you have never seen before.

Get early access: Sign-up

Follow #PorscheSXSW on all social media channels for program announcements.

Photo provided by Porsche

By Olivia Cruz

02/24/2022

SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Related News:

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
Blockchain Creative Labs logo
Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.