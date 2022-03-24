SXSW 2022 Documentary Feature Competition Presented By IMAX

Past. Present. Future. Since 1970, IMAX Documentaries have immersed audiences, taking them places they’ve never been and showing them familiar places on a grand scale. In 2022 that tradition evolves as a new generation of filmmakers embark on never-before-seen adventures.

IMAX was honored to present this year’s SXSW Documentary Competition to recognize the future – gifted storytellers who are bringing their stories to audiences in powerful and wondrous ways. As the sponsor for this year’s Documentary Feature Competition, IMAX’s Head of Documentaries, John Turner, enjoyed meeting many of the filmmakers attending the festival and catching screenings of their films. Congratulations to this year’s winner of the Documentary Feature Competition and to all the winners at this year’s SXSW Film Festival.