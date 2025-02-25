2024 SXSW Music Career Mentorships - Photo by Kam Bankston

RSVPs Are Now Open for SXSW 2025

Mentor Sessions, Workshops, and Featured Speaker Connects

By Kate Smith

02/25/2025

News


You're one step away from achieving your career goals at the 2025 SXSW Conference. RSVPs are now open for a variety of programs we offer to help creatives grow, connect, and learn within their industry. Be sure to secure your spot in our Mentor Sessions, Workshops, and Featured Speaker Connects.

From sharpening professional skills in workshops to gaining personal one-on-one advice from our 500+ mentor sessions or participating in larger-scale conversation at Featured Speaker Connects, you won't want to miss out. Advance sign-up is required, and access is limited to the primary badge type listed for each event on the SXSW Schedule.

Spots fill up fast, so take the leap and advance your career by signing up for these exclusive programs. Read more about each Conference format below and RSVP today!

Speaker Connects

Open to Platinum & Interactive Badges

New for 2025! We have expanded our Speaker Connect format to now include both Featured and Track speakers. Explore intimate sessions designed to inspire creativity and fuel meaningful conversation and connection.

Advance sign-up is required, and access is limited to Platinum and Interactive Badges. Please review session listings for specific RSVP information.

RSVP
Dr. Rumman Chowdhury

Dr. Rumman Chowdhury

 

Read More

MORE NEWS

Super Sponsors

Rivian logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.