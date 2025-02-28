It’s officially time to gear up—the 2025 SXSW Merch collection has arrived!

We’re beyond excited to unveil a sneak peek at this year’s assortment, packed with something for everyone—attendees, volunteers, artists, and presenters alike. Whether you’re looking for the perfect festival fit or a one-of-a-kind keepsake, we’ve got you covered with some magical items.

A Premium Collaboration with AS Colour

For 2025, we’re proud to partner with AS Colour, a premium merch provider known for creating top-tier apparel designed to last. From their humble beginnings in New Zealand to their global presence today, AS Colour has set the standard for high-quality, sustainably made garments.

Their commitment to reducing waste and encouraging conscious consumption aligns perfectly with SXSW’s mission to uplift artists, creators, and the creative community. This year’s collection includes t-shirts, fleece, headwear, and accessories—all crafted with care to keep you looking fresh from day to night.

Be on the lookout to see how SXSW and AS Colour team up to support the creative community with special limited-edition offerings at our SXSW Merch Truck and surprises within the artist lounge.

SXSW Merch Truck is Back!

Your favorite SXSW Merch Truck is rolling through town once again! Find exclusive limited-edition drops and surprises at various locations throughout the festival.

📅 SXSW Merch Truck Schedule:

(Hours and locations subject to change.)

March 7-10: SW Corner of 7th & Congress (11 AM – 6:30 PM)

March 11-12: Rivian Demo Drives (11 AM – 4:30 PM) & Red River (5 PM – 10 PM)

March 13: Rivian Demo Drives (11 AM – 4:30 PM) & Old Red River at Waterloo Park (5 PM – 9 PM)

March 14: Rivian Demo Drives (11 AM – 4:30 PM) & Red River (5 PM – 10 PM)

March 15: Rivian Demo Drives (11 AM – 4:30 PM) & Old Red River at Waterloo Park (5 PM – 9 PM)

Festival wristbands are also available for purchase at the merch truck!

Limited-Edition 2025 SXSW Poster

Don’t miss your chance to grab the official 2025 SXSW poster by artist Taylor Rushing. Inspired by Austin’s legendary poster scene and iconic venues like Armadillo World Headquarters and Liberty Lunch, this stunning design captures the majestic essence of the beloved armadillo—Austin’s unofficial spirit animal.

Details:

- Premium silkscreen print

- Hand-signed & numbered by Taylor Rushing

- Limited run of 350 (once they’re gone, they’re gone!)

Bonus Every SXSW attendee will receive a limited-edition canvas tote featuring Taylor Rushing’s artwork when picking up their badge.

Meet the Artist: Taylor Rushing

Hailing from Washington State, Taylor Rushing’s work blends self-taught craftsmanship with counterculture influences. A graduate of The Evergreen State College and the University of Wisconsin at Madison, he founded Not Bad Illustration in 2019, where he spends his days doodling and growing dahlia flowers. His art celebrates the independent spirit, the handmade, and the beauty of imperfection.

2025 SXSW Merch Collections

This year’s official gear was designed to reflect the spirit of SXSW 2025. Each collection brings a unique vibe—find the one that fits you best!

Collection 1:

Our first collection of official gear was inspired by the 2025 event and the art throughout. From horseshoes to armadillos, these bright and funky designs are centered around southwestern icons with a little bit of Austin’s ‘weird’ charm.

Collection 2:

Next up is this grittier collection spurred by our love for the raw, rebellious spirit of punk rock and grungier days of Austin's music scene.

Collection 3:

Last but certainly not least, this whimsical breath of fresh air pays tribute to the easy breezy carefree feelings reminiscent of your best SXSW moments. It’s time to stop and smell all the flowers around you and embrace the quirky charm in these fun and cheerful designs.

SXSW Merch