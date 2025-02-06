Here's your exclusive sneak peek at the 2025 SXSW Comedy Festival lineup with a selection of must-see showcases while you await the full lineup coming in late February.

Since 2008, SXSW Comedy has hosted hundreds of acclaimed comedians and performers from all corners of the entertainment industry. The festival connects today's most influential comedic minds and the next wave of groundbreaking talent with icons from the worlds of film and television. The SXSW Comedy Festival offers a rare space to witness spontaneous moments that blossom into enduring collaborations.

Today's teaser announcement spotlights only a smattering of what's in store for March 7–10, 2025. Dive into your first look at premier Comedy events below. Add these events to your SXSW Schedule and stay tuned for the full SXSW Comedy lineup release later this month.

Comedy Bang! Bang! Live Podcast

Scott Aukerman returns with Lauren Lapkus and a surprise lineup of friends for a live taping of his beloved Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast. The show has spawned an entire universe of outrageous characters who get together to cause mischief in this improvised comedy hang.

Elon Musk* Lands on SXSW Stage

Not actually Elon Musk

Elon Musk (James Adomian, NOT Elon Musk) kicks off this year’s comedy festival, joined by his most trusted advisors, to share his plans for the future of DOGE, social networking, and whatever else he can think of. Master impressionist James Adomian returns for his annual comedy keynote, this time as visionary interplanetary engineer and self-styled “savior of humankind,” Elon Musk (again, definitely not the real Elon).

Spotlight on LA Comedy

From historic comedy clubs to iconic performers, so much of the SXSW Comedy family is deeply rooted in the Los Angeles area.

SXSW Comedy is excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of LA's legendary Hollywood Improv, returning to the festival with SNL alum Melissa Villaseñor and other club favorites.

The Elysian Theater, the center of LA's burgeoning clown movement, is bringing their flavor of experimental, outrageous performances to this year’s Comedy Fest. Known for creating immersive experiences, The Elysian brings together clowns and stand-ups (Elysian regulars, including Aparna Nancherla) to create inimitable moments on the SXSW stage.

Many of those in LA and the surrounding area are still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating January fires in a very real way. To support those impacted, please consider donating to the World Central Kitchen's relief efforts. We're thinking about our friends in LA and looking forward to welcoming everyone back to SXSW this March.

