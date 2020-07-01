SXSW Film Alumni Releases – July 2020

Discover some of the SXSW Film Festival alumni films on release this July including The Outpost based on Jake Tapper’s non-fiction book about the Battle of Kamdesh; Gavin Rothery’s sci-fi thriller Archive; the story of the first African American high school rowing team in Mary Mazzio’s documentary A Most Beautiful Thing; and more.

The Outpost

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

Based on the best-selling nonfiction book The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor by CNN’s chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper, The Outpost chronicles the true story of the 53 U.S. soldiers who tried to repel an overwhelming attack by almost 400 Taliban insurgents at Combat Outpost Keating in northeastern Afghanistan. It was easily the most heroic American battle in a generation – one in which two soldiers, Staff Sergeant Clint Romesha and Specialist Ty Carter received the Medal of Honor, the first time in fifty years that two living servicemen were recognized with the award for the same battle. Starring Scott Eastwood (“Romesha”), Caleb Landry Jones (“Carter”), Orlando Bloom (“Ben Keating”) and directed by Rod Lurie.

In theaters and VOD July 3.

Outcry

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

Few people ever experience the momentum that star football player Greg Kelley had going into his senior year of high school. That all changed in the summer of 2013. Greg is accused of a terrible crime that shocked Leander, a suburb of Austin, Texas, leaving the community bitterly divided over whether Greg could have committed such a crime. At 19 years old, he is convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole. As new questions are raised, an investigation unfolds to reveal a shocking story that goes far beyond sports and the criminal justice system.

Premieres on Showtime July 5.

Archive

World Premiere Narrative Feature, SXSW 2020

2048: George Almore is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready. But his true goal must be hidden at all costs.

In theaters July 10.

Relic

Narrative Feature, SXSW 2020

When Edna, the elderly and widowed matriarch of the family, goes missing, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam travel to their remote family home to find her. Soon after her return, they start to discover a sinister presence haunting the house and taking control of Edna.

In theaters and on demand July 10.

Tito

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, SXSW 2019

A desperate man befriends an intruder to help fight against the predators hunting him.

Virtual Release on July 10.

We Are The Radical Monarchs

World Premiere Documentary Feature, SXSW 2019

A co-presentation of Latino Public Broadcasting, the film documents a group of young girls of color — “the Radical Monarchs” — in Oakland, California, who earn badges for completing units on such subjects as being an LGBTQ ally, preserving the environment and disability justice.

Broadcasting on POV July 20.

A Most Beautiful Thing

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2020

A Most Beautiful Thing, narrated by Common, chronicles the first African American high school rowing team in the country. Made up of young men in rival gangs from the West Side of Chicago, they come together to row in the same boat. An amazing story.

Screening in AMC Theaters July 31.

