SXSW Film Alumni Releases – May 2020

Discover some of the SXSW Film Festival alumni films on release this May and June such as The Lovebirds, Snowpiercer, Central Park, and more. Check out the complete list below!

The River and the Wall

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2019

The River and the Wall follows five friends on an immersive adventure through the unknown wilds of the Texas borderlands as they travel 1200 miles from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes. They set out to document the borderlands and explore the potential impacts of a border wall on the natural environment, but as the wilderness gives way to the more populated and heavily trafficked Lower Rio Grande Valley, they come face-to-face with the human side of the immigration debate and enter uncharted emotional waters.

Now streaming on Starz.

Upload

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

Upload is a ten-episode half-hour sci-fi comedy from Emmy winning writer, Greg Daniels, starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo. It takes place in the future, where people who are near death can be “Uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice.

Now streaming on Amazon.

Arkansas

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

The directorial debut of Clark Duke, Arkansas is a gritty, darkly comedic thriller about drug trafficking by the Dixie Mafia in the Deep South from the 1980’s to the present. Based on the novel of the same name by John Brandon.

Now on Demand, Digital, and Blu-Ray.

Hightown

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

NMFS (National Marine Fisheries Service) agent Jackie Quiñones has a wrench thrown in her fun, free-wheeling, booze-addled life when she uncovers a dead body on the beach, plunging her into the center of a complicated – and dangerous – opioid ring investigation.

Now streaming on Starz.

Solar Opposites

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer’s assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens from another world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether Earth is awful or awesome.

Now streaming on Hulu.

Have a Good Trip

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2020

Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics tells the epic story of psychedelics through the surprising and often hilarious drug trips of celebrity storytellers.

Now streaming on Netflix.

The Lovebirds

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

A young couple (Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani) is pulled into a bizarre (and hilarious) murder mystery. Working to clear their names and solve the crime, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Now streaming on Netflix.

I Will Make You Mine

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

Rachel (Lynn Chen) lives in idle luxury with a cheating husband, Professor Erika (Ayako Fujitani) juggles career demands while raising her daughter Sachiko (newcomer Ayami Riley Tomine), and struggling musician Yea-Ming (Yea-Ming Chen) is still chasing a fast-fading dream. Three women who could not be more different have one thing in common: their flawed romantic history with singer-songwriter Goh Nakamura (himself). When the amiable but unreliable Goh ambles back into town and into their lives, the past comes roaring back. This semi-sequel to Surrogate Valentine (SXSW 2011) and Daylight Savings (SXSW 2012) revisits the characters in a stand-alone story with a fresh new perspective.

Now on Demand and iTunes.

Central Park

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

Central Park is an animated musical comedy that follows the exploits of a family living in the world’s most famous park. Series voice cast: Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Stanley Tucci.

Now wtreaming on Apple TV+.

Snowpiercer

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

Set after the world has become a frozen wasteland, TNT’s Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train that circles the globe, dealing with class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival.

Now broadcasting on TNT.

