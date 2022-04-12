SXSW Film Alumni Releases – April & May 2022

It’s the right time to spring up for a movie marathon of SXSW Film alumni releases for April and May.

To name a few of the latest releases, we have: DMZ, a series jumping from the pages of a graphic novel into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan; an all-encompassing look into Tony Hawk’s life and career in Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off; and Everything Everywhere All At Once, where you’ll find out what happens when there’s an interdimensional rupture in the multiverse.

DMZ

World Premiere, Episodic, 2022

In the near future, America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Leaping off the pages of the popular comic, DMZ chronicles the harrowing journey of fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega (series star Rosario Dawson), who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict. Throwing gasoline on the flames of that conflict is Parco Delgado (series star Benjamin Bratt), the popular — and deadly — leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule this new world — and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome.

You can watch this now on HBO Max!

WeCrashed

World Premiere, Episodic, 2022

The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

Start watching this phenomenal series today on Apple TV+!

Master

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find their place. Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) steps into the position of Master, a dean of students, and discovers what lies behind the school’s immaculate facade; a first year student, Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), confronts a new home that is cold and unwelcoming; and literature professor Liv Beckman (Amber Gray) faces off against colleagues who question her right to belong. Navigating politics and privilege, our characters encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school’s haunted past… and present.

Now available on Prime Video!

More Than Robots

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2022

More Than Robots follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST® Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.

This awesome feature is now on Disney+!

X

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

Released on March 18.

We Feed People

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

We Feed People spotlights renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s incredible mission and evolution over 12 years from being a scrappy group of grassroots volunteers to becoming one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector.

Released on March 19.

Halo

World Premiere, Episodic, 2022

In its adaptation for Paramount+, Halo takes place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox®’s first “Halo” game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

Now available on Paramount+!

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

A coming-of-age story set in the suburbs of Houston, Texas in the summer of 1969, centered around the historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

Be sure to check out Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 1/2 on Netflix or a theater near you.

Atlanta

World Premiere, Episodic, 2022

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of FX’s *Atlanta *finds Earn, Alfred ‘Paper Boi,’ Darius and Van in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

Catch Atlanta on Hulu or FX now!

Everything Everywhere All At Once

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

If you haven’t watched it yet, you are missing out! In theaters everywhere.

The Lost City

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

Catch Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliff at a theater near you!

The Girl From Plainville

World Premiere, Episodic, 2022

Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Start streaming on Hulu today!

Brene Brown: Atlas of the Heart

World Premiere, Episodic, 2022

In this new HBO Max series, researcher and six-time #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Brené Brown takes us on an interactive journey through the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human. Grounded in more than two decades of research, Brown brings together a dynamic mix of powerful storytelling, pop culture references, and a range of impressive researchers to share the language, tools, and framework for meaningful connection. Anguish, wonder, awe, anxiety, envy, jealousy, resentment, compassion, bittersweet, empathy, disappointment, regret, and overwhelm are among the wide range of topics examined.

Now available on HBO Max!

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2022

The film is a wide-ranging, definitive look at Hawk’s life and iconic career, and his relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades. Hawk, born in San Diego, Calif., is a pioneer of modern vertical skating and one of the most influential skateboarders of all time. The documentary will feature unprecedented access, never-before-seen footage, and interviews with Hawk, and prominent figures in the sport including Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, and Christian Hosoi.

Start watching on HBO Max now!

Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2022

It was the perfect storm. A global pandemic. An app aspiring to democratize trading. A group of Reddit users stuck at home with stimulus dollars to burn. And a video game company on its last legs. Diamond Hands is the incredible true story of how an army of retail traders rallied around GameStop to rock our financial system. This is the legend of r/WallStreetBets.

Released on April 10 on MSNBC.

61st Street

World Premiere, Episodic, 2022

Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole) is a 17-year-old track star from the South Side of Chicago, who is about to head out to college as a scholarship recipient; Franklin Roberts (Courtney B. Vance) is a Public Defender at Chicago’s Cook County court who’s just received devastating news from his doctors about a potentially lethal cancer. When a drug bust goes wrong in Moses’ neighborhood, leading to the death of a police officer, Moses finds himself at the center of the clash, and Franklin can’t bear another young man from the south side caught up in the system.

Released on April 10.

Islands

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

Winner Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance

A coming-of-middle-age film about a timid Filipino immigrant struggling with the care of an elderly parent while managing his first experience of puppy love.

In theaters April 12.

The Cellar

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

About a week after the Woods family move into Xaos House, their daughter Ellie goes missing during a power cut. Ellie’s mother Keira investigates and finds that the walls have strange symbols engraved into them. After a number of terrifying supernatural experiences she comes to the conclusion that the house took Ellie. She discovers that a physicist and occultist called John Fetherston, who was obsessed with finding the 11th dimension, built the house and engraved sinister equations on the 10 steps leading into the cellar. Finally, Keira must battle with the universe’s most ancient evil, or lose her family’s souls forever.

Releases on April 15.

Swimming with Sharks

World Premiere, Episodic, 2022

When Lou Simms (Kiernan Shipka) starts her internship at Fountain Pictures she seems like a naïve Hollywood newcomer, awestruck by the studio’s notorious CEO, Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger). In truth, Lou has done extensive research on Joyce and landing this internship was no happy accident. As Lou’s obsession grows, she will do anything to get close to her idol.

Releases on April 15.

not even for a moment do things stand still

World Premiere, Documentary Short, 2022

Winner Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection

In September 2021, artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg covered the National Mall in a blanket of white: one flag representing each life lost to COVID in the United States. Her goal was to both show the epic scale of COVID deaths in America, and to simultaneously express that behind each number was a real, living person. not even for a moment do things stand still provides an observational glimpse into this exhibit, dropping into intimate moments of people honoring their loved ones, and interrogating the role of mourning and closure during an unfolding tragedy.

Releases at NYT Op-Docs on April 19.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie.

Releases in theaters on April 22.

They Call Me Magic

World Premiere, Episodic, 2022

The four-part docuseries explores the remarkable accomplishments and global impact of Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s life, both on and off the court. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, he changed the conversation around HIV and transcended into a community activist and successful entrepreneur. Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with Magic, powerhouses from business and politics, and those in his inner circle, the series offers an unprecedented look at one of sport’s all-time greats.

Releases on April 22 on Apple TV+.

The Man Who Fell To Earth

World Premiere, Episodic Premier, 2022

Based on the Walter Tevis novel and the iconic 1976 film starring David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth follows a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Releases on April 24 on Showtime.

Shining Girls

World Premiere, Episodic, 2022

Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to understand her ever-changing present and confront her past.

Releases on April 29 on Apple TV+.

