Announcing additional titles to round out the 32nd edition of the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival including Feature Films, TV projects, Short films, and XR Experiences set to debut March 7-14, 2025.

Amongst the newly-announced titles, the festival's closing night film is the U.S. premiere of director Daniel Minahan’s On Swift Horses starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, and Sasha Calle.

"We're absolutely delighted to pull back the curtain on our full SXSW 2025 program!" said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV. "From boundary-pushing independent voices to major premiere events, this year's lineup showcases storytelling at its finest. Whether you're drawn to thought-provoking documentaries, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, innovative series, immersive XR experiences, or groundbreaking international films, there's something here to inspire every audience member. The creative energy these filmmakers bring is exactly what makes SXSW such a special place for discovery and we hope you’ll join our community as we gather in Austin for an unforgettable festival celebration!"

The final 20 titles complete the highly-anticipated lineup that includes the opening night film, Paul Feig's Another Small Favor, and opening night TV premiere, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's The Studio.

Check out the final slate of titles across each screening section on the Film & TV lineup page. Register today and reserve your seat at SXSW 2025 in Austin, TX.

2025 SXSW Film & TV Lineup