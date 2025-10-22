Where To Stay

Where to Hang Your Hat in Austin

SXSW’s 40th edition is going back to its roots: a campus-style event at venues across downtown Austin. From March 12–18, 2026 the city will be buzzing with visitors hopping from film screenings and technology workshops to panel discussions where innovators will discuss the future of every industry under the sun.

Once your badge is secured and transportation to Austin is booked, it’s time to figure out where to lay your head. Many Austin hotels will serve as venues for the SXSW Innovation Conference, SXSW Film & TV Festival & Conference, and SXSW Music Festival & Conference, so we’ve created the ultimate rundown of the best hotels for each type of SXSW attendee. Whether you want to pass by Keynote Speakers in the lobby, check into a room that’s steps from concert stages, or plan to take some time to explore our great city while you’re in town, you’ll find the perfect spot in this guide to the best hotels to book for SXSW 2026 in Austin.

SXSW Housing partners with the best hotels closest to official SXSW venues and the surrounding Downtown Austin area. Registrants have exclusive access to the lowest rates at these hotels during SXSW, only when booking through SXSW Housing. Our hotel inventory can only be accessed after registration, through the custom booking link provided via email or through your SXSW Cart.

We’ve compiled various resources to help you easily plan your attendance. The Hotel Availability page is the official list of partnered hotels and their details. The Getting Around page will help you navigate transportation options during your time in Austin. The Travel page provides resources for domestic and international travel. The Reservation Policies will help answer all of the “fine print” questions you may have before booking.

Stay tuned for news and updates for SXSW 2026! Sign up for our email updates about important dates, programming announcements, and more.

Have questions? We’ve got answers.

For additional hotel options, visit the Hotel Reservations Page.