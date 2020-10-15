Take your startup to the next level at the 2021 SXSW Pitch competition!

Since its inception, SXSW Pitch has showcased innovators and technology industry pioneers, from indie tech companies to trailblazing startups, that call Austin home. This year’s SXSW Pitch will be part of the SXSW Online digital experience. Startups will pitch virtually to a panel of expert judges, venture capitalists, and high-profile media from March 17-18.

Featuring 48 interactive technology companies from 8 different categories, companies will virtually pitch and participate in a 5-minute Q&A with three judges during SXSW Pitch. To get in on the action, apply starting October 20 – November 24 for the Early Bird application fee. The final deadline to enter is January 8, 2021.

SXSW Pitch proudly applauds our alumni and the millions of funding along the way. Over the years, we launched our startup platform for finalists with great ideas with the goal of matching them with top investors both nationally and internationally.

Of the 553 companies who participated in SXSW Pitch between 2009 and 2019, over 80% received funding, with combined funding in excess of almost $7.6 billion (does not include undisclosed grants, angel, and seed funding). Of these 553 companies, 18% have been acquired by the likes of Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Constant Contact, and Harmon. Some of our prestigious alums you may know to include Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango.

Join the ranks of SXSW Pitch greats and apply today! If you want to know more about how SXSW Pitch can help your startup, check out the top reasons to apply according to SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine.

Reasons to Apply to SXSW Pitch

Product Validation and Funding Options with Investors

Investors from around the world look to SXSW each year for the next big thing — that’s where SXSW Pitch comes in! Showcasing your product or service at SXSW Pitch can get the attention of these investor attendees, giving you the chance to get in front of investors who can help take your startup to the next level. In addition to that, there’s the opportunity to discover the latest funding strategies and trends adopted by other startups, accelerators, incubators, angel investors, and venture capitalists.

Take Advantage of Media Exposure

SXSW Pitch presenters can take advantage of the large amount of media attention that SXSW generates and leverage their startup into media coverage with the ample press opportunities provided by this and other surrounding newsworthy events and global media channels.

Polish Your Elevator Pitch

Since pitching is the single most important skill for startups, take your elevator pitch for a test run at SXSW Pitch and get feedback and expertise from the innovators, media experts, and venture capitalists that will be in attendance. Sharpen your skills and gain connections while doing it. Work on your startup elevator pitch via pre-event coaching. SXSW Pitch Coaches work closely with the finalists to assist them in their presentations.

Review the SXSW Pitch eligibility criteria before you begin your application to ensure you meet the minimum requirements. For more inspiration, explore the SXSW Pitch Archive to browse winners, finalists, and other participants from previous seasons.

Applications for the 2021 season open on October 20, 2020.

