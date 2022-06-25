Take your startup to the next level at the 2023 SXSW Pitch competition!

Since its inception, SXSW Pitch has showcased innovators and technology industry pioneers, from indie tech companies to trailblazing startups. The 15th annual SXSW Pitch will take place from March 11-12 during SXSW 2023 in Austin, Texas. Startups will have the opportunity to take the stage in front of industry experts, venture capitalists, high-profile media, and creatives from around the globe.

Featuring 40 interactive technology companies from 8 different categories, companies will pitch and participate in a live Q&A in front of a panel of judges during the SXSW Pitch competition. Attendees will be able to catch a glimpse of the industry’s future with a guided tour by our emcees and judges during product demonstrations at the Finalist Showcase followed by the announcement of winners during the SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony.

Investors from around the world look to SXSW each year for the next big thing — that’s where SXSW Pitch comes in. The SXSW Pitch startup platform was launched with the goal of matching ambitious talent with top investors both nationally and internationally. Since 2009, 82% of participating companies received funding with a grand total of $14.5 billion in funding for SXSW Pitch alumni. Of these 572 companies, 17% have been acquired by the likes of Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Constant Contact, and Harmon. Some of our prestigious alums you may know include Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango.

Get in on the action, apply now before the Early Bird deadline on September 9 to save on applications fees. The final deadline to apply is November, 13 at 11:59pm PT.

Why Apply to SXSW Pitch

Opportunity for product validation and funding options with investors.

Take advantage of media exposure during the SXSW event.

Polish your elevator pitch with pre-event coaching by industry experts.

Sharpen your skills and gain lasting connections while doing it.

Follow The Data

PitchBook, a financial data and software company, provides an annual SXSW Pitch Report on current trends in the seed and early venture capital space, as well as the US venture ecosystem. Download the 2022 PitchBook Report to review 13 years of data. Stay tuned for the next edition coming later this Fall.

Join the ranks of SXSW Pitch alumni greats – apply today! For questions about eligibility and the selection process, read the FAQ before you begin your application to ensure you meet the minimum requirements. For more inspiration, explore the SXSW Pitch Archive to browse winners, finalists, and other participants from previous seasons.

