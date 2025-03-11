SXSW attendees gathered on the evening March 10 to celebrate the winners of the 2025 SXSW Innovation Awards, sponsored by LATAM Airlines. Hosted by three-time Grammy nominee SaulPaulSome, the Innovation Awards is an opportunity for some of the most creative projects across 11 categories to showcase their technological advancements to SXSW audiences.

Longtime SXSW enthusiast Mark Cuban was introduced as the inductee of the SXSW Hall of Fame as part of the ceremony.

2025 Winners

Artificial Intelligence

Wandercraft’s Self-Balancing Exoskeleton

New York, NY

Audio Experience

"I SEE MUSIC!" by Synegram.com

Clermont-Ferrand, France and Miami, FL, USA

Community Empowerment

Share@MealConnect

Chicago, IL

Connection and Communication

855-HOW-TO-QUIT-(OPIOIDS)

Chicago, IL

Health & Biotech

BetterWay: Blood Testing Reimagined

Austin, TX

Interface Design

Posha: Your family's private robot chef

San Mateo, CA

Product Design

The Daylight Computer

San Francisco, CA

Student Innovation

GismoPower’s Mobile Solar Carport "MEGA"

Sarasota, FL

Sustainability Solutions

Uluu

Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Urban Experience

Sustainable 3D-Printed homes by Azure

Los Angeles, CA

WTF (What the Future)

SWEAR Security

Boise, ID

People's Choice Award

Engineering the world’s first Smart Lipstick

São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, Brazil

Best In Show

SolarSPELL

Tempe, AZ

Congratulations to all the winners and honorees!