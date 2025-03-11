SXSW attendees gathered on the evening March 10 to celebrate the winners of the 2025 SXSW Innovation Awards, sponsored by LATAM Airlines. Hosted by three-time Grammy nominee SaulPaulSome, the Innovation Awards is an opportunity for some of the most creative projects across 11 categories to showcase their technological advancements to SXSW audiences.
Longtime SXSW enthusiast Mark Cuban was introduced as the inductee of the SXSW Hall of Fame as part of the ceremony.
2025 Winners
Artificial Intelligence
Wandercraft’s Self-Balancing Exoskeleton
New York, NY
Audio Experience
"I SEE MUSIC!" by Synegram.com
Clermont-Ferrand, France and Miami, FL, USA
Community Empowerment
Share@MealConnect
Chicago, IL
Connection and Communication
855-HOW-TO-QUIT-(OPIOIDS)
Chicago, IL
Health & Biotech
BetterWay: Blood Testing Reimagined
Austin, TX
Interface Design
Posha: Your family's private robot chef
San Mateo, CA
Product Design
The Daylight Computer
San Francisco, CA
Student Innovation
GismoPower’s Mobile Solar Carport "MEGA"
Sarasota, FL
Sustainability Solutions
Uluu
Perth, Western Australia, Australia
Urban Experience
Sustainable 3D-Printed homes by Azure
Los Angeles, CA
WTF (What the Future)
SWEAR Security
Boise, ID
People's Choice Award
Engineering the world’s first Smart Lipstick
São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, Brazil
Best In Show
SolarSPELL
Tempe, AZ
Congratulations to all the winners and honorees!