Photo by Ann Alva Wieding

2025 SXSW Innovation Awards Winners Announced

By Luis Seijo

03/10/2025

Interactive


SXSW attendees gathered on the evening March 10 to celebrate the winners of the 2025 SXSW Innovation Awards, sponsored by LATAM Airlines. Hosted by three-time Grammy nominee SaulPaulSome, the Innovation Awards is an opportunity for some of the most creative projects across 11 categories to showcase their technological advancements to SXSW audiences.

Longtime SXSW enthusiast Mark Cuban was introduced as the inductee of the SXSW Hall of Fame as part of the ceremony.

2025 Winners

Artificial Intelligence

Wandercraft’s Self-Balancing Exoskeleton
New York, NY

Audio Experience

"I SEE MUSIC!" by Synegram.com
Clermont-Ferrand, France and Miami, FL, USA

Community Empowerment

Share@MealConnect
Chicago, IL

Connection and Communication

855-HOW-TO-QUIT-(OPIOIDS)
Chicago, IL

Health & Biotech

BetterWay: Blood Testing Reimagined
Austin, TX

Interface Design

Posha: Your family's private robot chef
San Mateo, CA

Product Design

The Daylight Computer
San Francisco, CA

Student Innovation

GismoPower’s Mobile Solar Carport "MEGA"
Sarasota, FL

Sustainability Solutions

Uluu
Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Urban Experience

Sustainable 3D-Printed homes by Azure
Los Angeles, CA

WTF (What the Future)

SWEAR Security
Boise, ID

People's Choice Award

Engineering the world’s first Smart Lipstick
São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, Brazil

Best In Show

SolarSPELL
Tempe, AZ

Congratulations to all the winners and honorees!

