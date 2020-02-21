2020 SXSW Music Opening Party Lineup Announced

The SXSW Music Opening Party has become a cornerstone of the festival each year and we’re gearing up for what’s bound to be the best edition yet. This year, it will take place on Tuesday, March 17 at Empire Garage and Empire Control Room from 6-9 pm. Come help us kick off the SXSW 2020 Music Festival with complimentary beverages and a stacked 2-stage lineup of artists from around the globe.

We’re floored to announce this year’s lineup brings ever-evolving British post-punk greats Wire, hot on the heels of their critically aclaimed 17th LP Mind Hive, Wire; South Korean electronic-pop futurist CIFIKA; synthwave auteur Automelodi; cult German feminist art ensemble Chicks On Speed, psychedelic Afro-Columbian dance machine Ghetto Kumbe, andLondon rapper/vocalist and NUXXE co-founder ShyGirl to SXSW 2020

The SXSW Music Opening Party is open to Music and Platinum Badges as well as Artist Wristbands. We’ll see you there!

Party On

