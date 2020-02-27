By Hailey Hess

Nurturing Your Local Music Scene at SXSW 2020

Local artists are born, raised and made in the places they call home – but how do those communities support them, and how can artists help to support their local scene in turn? At SXSW 2020, the Future of Music track invites professors, music festival promoters, local record shop owners, and more to offer guidance on how to foster a healthy music community in your city.

Listed below are some highlighted sessions to learn more about how to create Shared Musical Experiences in your cities to help cultivate your local scene — because nothing brings people together like music.

