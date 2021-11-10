Discover SXSW 2022 Showcasing Artists

Each March, the SXSW Music Festival invites a genre-spanning list of artists from countless countries and backgrounds to participate in a celebration of music in Austin, Texas. And with the return of live music just around the corner, the opportunities for discovery are endless.

The Music Festival’s annual lineup is one of the most comprehensive in the world, featuring undiscovered talent alongside worldwide superstars — with so many different acts to experience, it’s a good idea to acquaint yourself with the lineup ahead of time to best plan your showcase schedule. Don’t know where to begin? Read on to make sure you won’t miss a beat.

Let’s get into the ways to listen. First, tune into the Official SXSW 2022 Playlist which includes every artist coming to play this year. Other ways to explore include our new release playlist called On the SX Stereo. This playlist showcases SXSW alumni new releases – so it’s a good one to throw on and get pumped up about the groundbreaking moments that will go down at SXSW 2022. You can also watch our Music Video YouTube Playlist to catch a glimpse of this year’s Showcasing Artists in action. And finally, add all your favorites to your personalized SXSW Schedule.