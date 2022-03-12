2022 SXSW Music Opening Party with Moonchild Sanelly, They Hate Change & More

The SXSW Music Opening Party has become a cornerstone of the annual festival. This year, it takes place on Tuesday, March 15 at Empire Garage and Empire Control Room from 6-9pm. Come help us kick off the SXSW 2022 Music Festival with complimentary beverages and a stacked 2-stage showcase of artists from around the globe.

This year’s lineup highlights the global explosion of African genres like Amapiano, GQOM and Afrobeats with South Africa’s Moonchild Sanelly and her electrifying brand of “future ghetto funk.” Also featured is tropical Brazillian band (and SXSW Online 2021 standout) Tuyo alongside South Korean electronic-pop futurist CIFIKA, Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper Deanté Hitchcock, Jagjaguwar experimental hip-hop duo They Hate Change, and UK DJ and Rhythm Section Intl founder Bradley Zero.

The SXSW Music Opening Party is open to Music and Platinum Badges as well as Artist Wristbands. We’ll see you there!

