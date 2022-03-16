Music is in full swing and the 2022 SXSW Radio Day Stage and International Day Stage lineups are live! Featuring some of the best musical talent at SXSW in an intimate setting, these stages are close to all of the daytime action March 16 – March 19.

The Radio Day Stage (located in Austin Convention Center Ballroom A) is the perfect opportunity to jam out between sessions and workshops, as well as have a drink or send off a few emails on the free SXSW wi-fi. Each year we partner with radio stations that help curate the lineups and broadcast the performances live. This year’s partners are NPR Alt.Latino and Vocalo – Chicago’s Urban Alternative.

To hear talent from around the globe, head over to the International Day Stage at Brush Square Park. This year will feature artists from Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Ukraine, UK, Denmark, Spain, South Korea, Norway, Argentina, Australia, and France.

The Radio and International Day Stages are open to all Music and Platinum Registrants as well as all Showcasing Artist wristband holders.

Radio Day Stage – ACC Ballroom C

Wednesday, March 16 – Presented by NPR Alt.Latino

12:00 PM – Queralt Lahoz

1:00 PM – Nancy Sanchez

2:00 PM – The Tiarras

3:00 PM – Making Movies

4:00 PM – Kiko Villamizar

5:00 PM – Luna Luna



Thursday, March 17

12:00 PM – Midlake

1:00 PM – The Wild Feathers

2:00 PM – Sunflower Bean

3:00 PM – Ceramic Animal

4:00 PM – Houndmouth

5:00 PM – Kiwi Jr.



Friday, March 18

2:00 PM – Wet Leg

3:00 PM – Yard Act

4:00 PM – SASAMI

5:00 PM – Seratones



Saturday, March 19 – Presented by Vocalo – Chicago’s Urban Alternative

12:00 PM – Dende

1:00 PM – Poppy Ajudha

2:00 PM – AUSAR

3:00 PM – KAINA



International Day Stage – Brush Square Park

Wednesday, March 16

1:00 PM – Tufan Derince

2:00 PM – Amra

3:00 PM – KAZKA

4:00 PM – Hamish Hawk

5:00 PM – Moon Panda

6:00 PM – BIVOLT



Thursday, March 17

1:00 PM – BELAKO

2:00 PM – YAYOI DAIMON

3:00 PM – Balming Tiger

4:00 PM – Fieh

5:00 PM – Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

6:00 PM – TEKE::TEKE



Friday, March 18

1:00 PM – Isla De Caras

2:00 PM – HAEPAARY

3:00 PM – Daniel Casimir

4:00 PM – ELLEVATOR

5:00 PM – Little Quirks

6:00 PM – ViVii



Saturday, March 19

1:00 PM – Elephant Stone

2:00 PM – Stella Sommer

3:00 PM – Enjoyable Listens

4:00 PM – A/lpaca

5:00 PM – Tagua Tagua

6:00 PM – The Blind Suns



