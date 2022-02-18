Announcing an exclusive lineup of concerts from Billboard in partnership with Samsung Galaxy dubbed ‘Samsung Galaxy + Billboard Present THE STAGE at SXSW®‘ from March 17–19, 2022 in Austin, TX.

For the first time in Billboard‘s history, the brand will feature three consecutive evenings of chart-topping headliners at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, Austin’s newest outdoor live music venue.

The concert series kicks off on Thursday, March 17 with headliners Gunna and Young Thug. On Friday, March 18, Palm Tree Crew Presents DJ/Producer Kygo, supported by Frank Walker and Forester. On Saturday, March 19, Shawn Mendes and Sebastian Yatra will close the legendary concert series. Additionally, DJ Rosegold and DJ VRYWVY will keep attendees energized and dancing throughout all three nights of concerts.

Space has been reserved for SXSW Music Badges, Platinum Badges , and Music Festival Wristbands on a first come, first-served basis, capacity permitting. A limited number of tickets are open to the public starting today – more details can be found here.

The concert series is sponsored by Samsung Galaxy, with Samsung Galaxy hosting the Friday and Saturday shows. Samsung Galaxy will be the exclusive mobile handset and tablet sponsor of the SXSW Music Festival this year. Additionally, The Samsung | Billboard Galaxy House at SXSW will offer attendees an exclusive destination to see compelling panel content and interact with Samsung products on-site. Through a variety of innovative outposts at SXSW including a brand row activation, pop-up moments, artist gifting and consumer touch points at the concerts, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the brand-new Samsung S22 series throughout.

Billboard will be reporting live from SXSW leading up to the concert series with breaking news, highlights from the events, key in-show moments, and performance clips.

In addition to hosting three nights of non-stop music, Billboard is committed to giving back to its host venue and the city of Austin. Billboard will donate a portion of ticket proceeds to Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, supporting the organization’s mission to create a 1.5-mile urban park system. Waterloo Park, the first of three phases, opened in 2021 to provide 11 acres of downtown green space, community programming, and world-class performing arts and entertainment at the Moody Amphitheater. Billboard is honored to collaborate with Waterloo Greenway and support a project that helps ensure the future of live music for local, national, and international artists.

