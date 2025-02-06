Foudeqush, Arushi Jain, EL DUSTY, VALÉ & More

It's time for another Weekly Roundup! We’re rolling out another batch of incredible Showcasing Artists set to hit the stage at the 2025 SXSW Music Festival.

This week, we’re welcoming 30+ new artists to the lineup, including the Mexico City's Foudeqush, New Dehli electronic composer Arushi Jain, and the latest project from Corpus Christi-based producer EL DUSTY. Plus, don’t miss the infectious pop energy of Colombian artist VALÉ and even more rising stars like Scotty ATL, Baby Said, Taylor Rae, and Vanita Leo.

As we count down to March 10-15, here’s how to get into the SXSW groove:

Stay tuned for more artist announcements, and get ready to experience the best in new music at SXSW 2025. Scroll down to dive into this week’s featured artists!

New 2025 Showcasing Artists

Arushi Jain (New Delhi INDIA)

ASHMAR. (Austin TX)

Baby Said (Portsmouth UK-ENGLAND)

Blakchyl (Austin TX)

Bobby PITSTOP (Austin TX)

DJ Cortez (El Paso TX)

DJ English Dom (London UK-ENGLAND)

DJ Hollygrove (New Orleans LA)

EL DUSTY (Corpus Christi TX)

El Nick DGO (Dallas TX)

Eric Heideman (Austin TX)

Foudeqush (Mexico City MEXICO)

fuvk (Austin TX)

Gayathri Krishnan (Irvine CA)

HEXXXGF (San Angelo TX)

Infinity Song (New York NY)

Ivan Solis (San Jose COSTA RICA)

Jeff Akoh (Austin TX)

Kayanne Peppa (Philadelphia PA)

Koe Wetzel (Pittsburgh TX)

Lil Billy (Indianapolis IN)

Lilly Massie (Allendale NJ)

Lisha G (Camden SC)

Living Hour (Winnipeg CANADA)

Mass Minor (Austin TX)

Mikal kHill (Charlotte NC)

Nervous (Austin TX)

Osean (Lagos NIGERIA)

ROUTE14band (Kawasaki JAPAN)

Ruuex (Austin TX)

Scotty ATL (Atlanta GA)

soularreal (maracaibo V)

SpaceGoonz (Austin TX)

Taylor Rae (Austin TX)

Tone Royal (San Antonio TX)

Two-Man Giant Squid (Brooklyn NY)

VALÉ (Barranquilla COLOMBIA)

Vanita Leo (San Antonio TX)

Very Necessary + Special Guests (Austin TX)

VITAL Powers (Wolverhampton CA)

White Woolly (Louisville KY)

Yes Sir, No Sir. (Austin TX)



