Ginuwine, Voxtrot, Claire Rosinkranz, Passion Pit & More

We're dropping the final Weekly Roundup of the season, featuring another wave of Showcasing Artists set to perform March 10-15 at the 2025 SXSW Music Festival!

Today’s announcement adds 100 artists to the lineup, including R&B icon Ginuwine, indie favorites Voxtrot & Passion Pit, rising pop artist Claire Rosinkranz, música Mexicana powerhouses Calle 24 & Armenta, dynamic electronic duo Confidence Man, Houston rap legend Z-Ro, and many more.

But that’s not all! We’re kicking things off with a free, family-friendly event at SXSW Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake. Featuring Sir Woman, Geto Gala, Pedal Steel Noah, Lesly Reynaga, and more.

📍 Auditorium Shores

📅 Sunday, March 9 | 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

As we count down to March 10-15, here’s how to get into the SXSW groove:

🎧 Follow Official SXSW 2025 Playlists on Spotify

📺 Watch the latest drops on our Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

📅 Browse the Showcasing Artist lineup on the SXSW Schedule and build your must-see list

Stay tuned for more artist announcements, and get ready to experience the best in new music at SXSW 2025. Scroll down to dive into this week’s featured artists!

New 2025 Showcasing Artists

Everything subject to change.

1:18 (Baton Rouge LA)

1st Lady of The Streets (Houston TX)

5.slow (Austin TX)

alsoknownasrox (New York NY)

Amber Ryann (Pasadena CA)

Angelo Moore & the Brand New Step (San Francisco TX)

Armenta (Tijuana MEXICO)

Artie Tobia & Redtail Revival (New Rochelle NY)

Ashley Whitfield (Sacramento CA)

Ave Grim (Denver CO)

bdifferent (Atlanta GA)

Caleb Calloway (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Calle 24 (Cuauhtemoc MEXICO)

Cha’Keeta B (Austin TX)

Char Stiles (Cambridge MA)

Claire Rosinkranz (Los Angeles CA)

Clave Especial (Salinas CA)

Confidence Man (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

The Cumbia Movement (Austin TX)

Da'Shade Moonbeam (Austin TX)

David Shaw (New Orleans LA)

DEADMAN (Lockhart TX)

DJ Anupi (Austin TX)

DJ Bizzle Bluebland (Memphis TN)

DJ Champions Showdown (with Special Guests) (London UK-ENGLAND)

DJ Manny Mo (Austin TX)

The Dumes (Los Angeles CA)

Dylan Flynn & The Dead Poets (Limerick City IRELAND)

Emily Wolfe (Austin TX)

Enzo McFly (Houston TX)

Erica Banks (Desoto TX)

Erick the Architect (Brooklyn NY)

Eterno Scroll (Austin TX)

Fatzo (Richmond VA)

Future Rootz (Chicago IL)

GeeXella (Jacksonville FL)

Ginuwine (Washington DC)

Gio Chamba (Houston TX)

Ian Moore Band (Austin TX)

Jacob Stelly (College Station TX)

Jasmine Solano (New York NY)

JKing The Hybrid (New York NY)

Joey Turbo (Milwaukee WI)

John Primer (Chicago IL)

Joseph Solomon (Los Angeles CA)

Just Brittany (Houston TX)

The KAZI Collective (Austin TX)

K Carbon (Memphis TX)

Keily Rude (Los Angeles CA)

Keke Nova (Los Angeles CA)

Knife Channel (Austin TX)

Lil Zac The Dj (Dallas TX)

Liquid Hips (Austin TX)

Lola Kinsey (Wylie TX)

Lucy Larae (Fajardo PUERTO RICO)

Luh Ceo (Marks MS)

Mai Anna (Queens NY)

Mark Barden (Newtown CT)

Melissa Bellz The DJ (Austin TX)

Me Nd Adam (Austin TX)

Mikky & The Doom (Austin TX)

Montaz (Austin TX)

NOOK Turner (Austin TX)

Nuclear Daisies (Austin TX)

OG Ron C (Houston TX)

Olivia Komahcheet (Austin TX)

Onlyheaven (New Orleans LA)

Oodaredevil (Dallas TX)

Palmyra (Richmond VA)

Passion Pit (Cambridge MA)

Pell (New Orleans LA)

Pirscription (Waco TX)

Pivots (London UK-ENGLAND)

Propain (Houston TX)

Queenie Lasoul (Brooklyn GA)

Ramesh & Invoke (Austin TX)

Ron Don (Broward County RI)

R Tyler (San Francisco CA)

The Rumble Ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. (New Orleans LA)

Sauve (Austin TX)

Savannah Pope (Los Angeles CA)

Scuttino (Dallas TX)

Sean Solomon (Los Angeles CA)

Sexpop (Austin TX)

SHEESH (Elkhart IN)

Shelby Ruger (Houston TX)

Slim Thug (Houston TX)

St. Augustine (Austin TX)

Stelly (Baton Rouge LA)

Supermcn4sty (Dallas TX)

Suzanne Santo (Austin TX)

Taleen Kali (Los Angeles CA)

Teens in Trouble (Raleigh NC)

TILT (New Haven CT)

Tribe Friday (Örebro SWEDEN)

Voxtrot (Austin TX)

Wiardon (Austin TX)

Y0$#! (YOSHI) (Cincinnati OH)

Yoke Lore (New York NY)

Z-Ro (Houston TX)



Be sure to check out the first, second, and third rounds of Showcasing Artists. Explore the SXSW Schedule to build your own Favorites list of music performances and more events.

Attend SXSW 2025 from March 7-15 to experience live music performances, Conference sessions, Exhibitions, screenings, and much more.

