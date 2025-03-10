El Dusty – SXSW 2025 Music Festival

The Daily SXSW 2025 Music Showcase Guide – March 10

By Julia Pinto

03/10/2025

Music


It's the first day of the SXSW Music Festival! As the sounds reverberate throughout the city of Austin, TX, take a look through your daily guide to the SXSW Music Showcases. Whether you're a seasoned festival-goer or a newcomer eager to dive into the musical extravaganza, we've got you covered. Let's make the first day of SXSW 2025 one for the books!

Algorave

Speakeasy at 10PM

Algorave – SXSW 2025

Eastern Music To Your Ears

Antone's at 8PM

TME Eastern Music to Your Ears

La Subcultura

Coconut Club at 8PM

Official Showcasing Artists are everywhere! Keep up with the most up to date schedule on our website.

Corridor – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Sofie Milton

Corridor – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Sofie Milton

 

Have a great SXSW, y'all!

