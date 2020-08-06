Embrace Healing with SXSW Wellness Expo Exhibitor Devi Mukta

The prioritization of mental health in both personal and professional life has activated a far reaching wellness community redefining what it means to be healthy. The annual SXSW Wellness Expo highlights industry leaders focused on feeding the mind, body, and soul. As a result of a global pandemic, many in the wellness industry are shifting to online community building initiatives in hopes of bringing mindful practices into homes during these challenging times.

SXSW Wellness Expo exhibitor, Devi Mukta is hosting a three day virtual retreat featuring a collection of female bestselling authors, psychologists, health experts, and more. In addition to creating therapeutic grade essential oils, founder of Devi Mukta, Maggie O’Dea, presents Quintessence: Embrace Healing.

The August 14–16 online event will play host to a variety of conversations centered around the journey of the heroine, and the belief that empowerment comes from daring to explore creative self-expression through grounded manifestation, accessing the heart/mind connection, and trusting the teacher within.

Join extraordinary speakers as they share these unique methodologies and connect with a like-minded community from the comfort of your own home.

