Exclusive SXSW Online Pass Discount for Enrolled Students

SXSW is offering students a special registration rate for SXSW Online 2021, an exclusive digital experience from March 16-20. If you are currently enrolled as a college undergraduate, postgraduate, or in high school grades 9-12, read on!

Learning goes beyond the classroom at SXSW and positions you in front of potential future employers, mentors, and creative collaborators.

Find inspiration in powerful presentations by diverse visionaries at the Conference. Featuring a variety of programming themes and session formats, the Conference explores what’s next in the worlds of film, culture, music, and technology.

Lay the groundwork for your career with expert advice and one-on-one coaching by professionals at Mentor Sessions. Connect with other students and the larger creative community moving the conversation forward across a wide range of industries, interests, and groups during Meet Ups and other networking opportunities throughout the event.

Discover what’s next – from buzz-worthy film screenings and tech startup competitions to future-focused exhibitors and global emerging artists. Whether you’re looking to find what career is right for you or to connect with creatives from around the world, SXSW programming is aimed at fostering creative and professional growth.

Currently enrolled students may apply today to join us March 16-20 at a special rate. To apply, complete the SXSW 2021 Student Discount Application form and attach a valid copy of your official transcript from your registrar’s office. After we receive and verify proof of enrollment, you will be sent an email with a registration coupon.

For SXSW Online, we’re offering one pass that covers the entire event, allowing attendees to take in programming and connect with others across the many industries that SX serves. Don’t miss the opportunity to join us in March at this exclusive student rate!

Apply Now

