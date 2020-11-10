The Future From Scratch: Register for SXSW Online 2021

Calling all creatives, industry leaders, storytellers, visionaries, and anyone ready to reimagine the future from scratch. Registration is now open for SXSW Online 2021, an exclusive digital experience!

Join us from March 16-20 to discover the ideas that will renew your hope in tomorrow, reignite your curiosity, and reinvent what’s possible. This is the time for re-do’s all around to incite positive change.

“It’s a new day for America and for the world. We have the opportunity to face challenges that affect us all, and we’re honored to bring you the conversations that will renew your hope in tomorrow.



This year has been one like none of us have faced. At SXSW, the impact has been profound and has involved substantial changes in how we work, so it means a lot for us to have the chance to plan a 2021 digital event where we can share experiences and exchange ideas at this crucial time.



We know these last months have been difficult for everyone, and we look forward to working together to find creative solutions for today and the future at SXSW Online 2021.”



– Roland Swenson, CEO & Co-Founder

Take advantage of the unique opportunities this event has to offer, including Conference sessions and Keynotes, Music Festival showcases, Film Festival screenings, world-class networking, online Exhibitions, and the unexpected discoveries that are always a part of SXSW, all in a digital setting.

For SXSW Online, we’re offering one pass that covers the entire event, allowing attendees to take in programming and connect with others across the many industries that SX serves. The SXSW Online Pass is your key to all things SX — opening up the breadth and depth of our groundbreaking programming with a limited number of passes available at a starting price of $149.

Whether you’re a SXSW veteran or you’ve never been able to make it to Austin, here’s your chance to join us!

Register early for the biggest savings of the season and check out our student rates and group rates.

SXSW values community input and involvement. Take attending one step further by participating in PanelPicker® Community Voting from November 10-20 to have a say in what programming you’d like to see. PanelPicker® was developed to encourage the SXSW community to enter session proposals and have a significant voice in Conference programming. Browse proposals, leave comments, and vote to help shape the event.

Explore more participation opportunities for the 2021 digital experience including SXSW Pitch and Gaming Awards.

