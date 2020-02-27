Though what we think of as the cannabis industry is relatively new, the selling of cannabis has continued in spite of decades of prohibition — with targeted persecution of these sales devastating many communities of color. Now that the very thing that put people from these communities in prison has become legal in parts of the country, we’re faced with the question of how to make restitution to those disproportionately punished for an act that is no longer against the law. And after we sort that out, another question remains — how do we enable communities of color to profit from this booming young industry in effective and sustainable ways?

In the Cannabusiness Track at the SXSW Conference, we’re giving a home to the discussions surrounding the technological, cultural, financial, legal, and political ecosystems that are defining the cannabis industry. As this promising new industry continues to find its shape, the professionals helping to define this industry will address these questions and explore the solutions and their ramifications for consumers and industry professionals alike.

Browse Sessions Focusing on Social Equity in the Cannabis Industry

More Cannabis Industry Programming

Check out other cannabis industry-focused Sessions, Meet Ups, and other programming in the Cannabusiness Track.

This Convergence Track is open to all SXSW Badges.

Browse all sessions on the SXSW Schedule and add events to your Favorites list to start planning your SX adventure.

Browse Cannabusiness Sessions

Attend SXSW 2020

Join us for SXSW 2020 from March 13-22 in Austin, TX. Check out how to attend, plan your housing, and stay up to date on SXSW 2020 news by following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.